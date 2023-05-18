A blue diamond worth more than 25 million dollars that sets a new world record: this is the amount paid by an anonymous telephone buyer for the legendary Bulgari Laguna Blu, auctioned by Sotheby’s in Geneva, where the precious stone reappeared after half century. Sotheby’s has brought the clock back to pre-pandemic times by achieving the best performance with the sale of the Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels catalog of the last five years, since May 2018, realizing a total proceeds of 76,732,260 Swiss francs (85,431,762 dollars).

The top lot was the Bulgari Laguna Blu, which sold above its asking price to reach 22,625,100 Swiss francs (25,189,429 dollars; 23.2 million euros).

The Bulgari Laguna Blu is an extremely rare gemstone boasting exceptional color saturation and a vibrant oceanic blue, sourced from an illustrious European collection. Created in 1970 by Bulgari as a ring – at a time when Bulgari was undergoing some of its most significant transformations and emerging as the most influential and innovative Italian fine jewelery house in the world – the Bulgari Laguna Blu is three times as rare: it is an 11.16-carat Fancy Vivid blue diamond, one of the rarest gems in the world; it is a jewel signed by Bulgari; and is unmodified, meaning its current cut – manufactured in 1970 – could be further enhanced with modern cutting methods to free it up.

Sotheby’s Geneva auction has seen a surge with more than half (53.4%) of all lots selling well above their maximum estimate and virtually all lots sold fetching prices within or above their estimates (97%). Among the lots, the following stand out: a Fancy Intense Pink and Fancy Deep Grayish Blue diamond ring sold for 10,560,600 Swiss francs ($11,757,538); a Fancy Vivid yellow diamond ring that sold for 1,130,300 Swiss francs ($1,258,408); an emerald and diamond ring sold for 419,100 Swiss francs ($466,601); a sapphire and diamond demi-parure (c. 1890) sold for 482,600 Swiss francs ($537,298); a Van Cleef & Arpels ruby ​​and diamond set (1980s) sold for 203,200 Swiss francs ($226,231); a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings sold for 203,200 Swiss francs ($226,231); a fine Padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring by Harry Winston sold for 508,000 Swiss francs ($565,577).