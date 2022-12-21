Barcelona is already in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. And he did it his way, as he best knows how to express himself, with a new win (6-0) of those that take away the hiccups. He has no mercy on his rival and scores until he drops, one goal after another, one celebration after another. In the sixth and final match of the group stage, Jonatan Giráldez’s players returned to the Camp Nou before going on vacation. There was no attendance record, but there were so many. With a total of 29 nets in the group stage, Barcelona becomes the team with the most goals in that stage, surpassing PSG (25 goals), which recorded the milestone last season.

The Galician coach wanted to mix seniority and new faces in the eleven and it worked out well. Already classified for the next round, it only remained to pass as first. Under sticks he did not hesitate to take out Gemma Font and opted for Oshoala up top, who did not disappoint.

The goals came early at the Camp Nou. It is already customary to score in most games in the first minutes, but it was not for Oshoala to score. After 63 days without seeing a goal in European competition, the Nigerian once again sent the ball into the back of the net. And he did it with two goals before closing the first half. The one who opened the can came after he took advantage of a rejection from goalkeeper Mukasa after a shot from Aitana. An appetizer because just six minutes later, he attacked a lateral cross from Mariona at the far post and scored again. Smile and celebrations, Oshoala’s first goals at the Camp Nou in this European course.

But Oshoala was not the only one inspired, always with Aitana in charge of operations, plays that reminded Iniesta for his croquettes, also Laudrup for his passes with the opposite look to the receiver. A spectacle that infected the Barça team, as it barely let the Swedes breathe, who did not cross half of the field until quarter of an hour into the game. Too much football for Rosengard, who could barely come out with the ball played from behind, unable to overcome the rival pressure. Therefore, before reaching the intermission, the third goal fell, a whiplash from Mapi León from a free kick, already an expert in these shots. The ball took effect and ended up surpassing the hands of the goalkeeper.

The Barça team did not reduce the intensity after the break and this was evidenced by Rolfö after a backheel pass from Aitana, followed later by another target from Marta Torrejón and a last one from Paredes, a feast of goals. Already stuffed, the players slowed down a bit, satisfied with having possession and the government of the duel, also the pass to the quarterfinals as first group.

Giráldez’s players go on vacation with their homework done. They continue in the fight to win the orejona and they do it as they know how: thrashing. Roma, PSG or the fearsome Lyon could be the possible rivals for the next round that will resume in March.

