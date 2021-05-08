In Moscow on Saturday, May 8, a record amount of precipitation fell. About this on Instagram told leading specialist of the Phobos Weather Center Evgeniy Tishkovets.

According to him, over the past 12 hours, 30 millimeters of precipitation fell at the base Moscow weather station VDNKh, which is 59 percent of the monthly norm. At Balchug, 34 millimeters were recorded, at Teply Stan-Dachnoe – 32 millimeters.

Thus, the record figure of 1948 was broken.

On May 7, Tishkovets predicted the onset of heat in Moscow. According to the forecaster, the weather in the capital will switch to summer mode on May 10, in the 2nd and 3rd decade of May the temperature will be above normal up to 1.5 degrees with a slight deficit of precipitation. The specialist noted that Muscovites need to survive two rainy days – on May 8 and partially on May 9, and from May 10 everything will return to normal.

