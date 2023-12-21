The Northern Sea Route (NSR) has set a record for the number of cargo transported in a year. 35 million tons of cargo passed along the alternative route to the Suez Canal, Izvestia correspondent Vasily Mikheev said on December 21.

The record was broken after the diesel-electric ship Talnakh entered the Murmansk seaport, carrying 13 thousand tons of alloy raw materials for smelting into precious and non-ferrous metals from Norilsk Nickel.

“In difficult ice conditions, we turn 180 degrees and go stern first. If we overcome with the bow according to the icebreaking principle, that is, we lean on and prick with the mass of the hull, then when moving with the stern we seem to create a vacuum of rarefaction of the ice, and due to this we move forward,” the captain of the ship said about his work.

Reduced gas, ore, petroleum products and other minerals are also transported along the NSR. In 2023, the route became international thanks to deliveries to China.

“All gas carriers will go to the East. And that’s why icebreakers go there, and oil will be transported to the East. Since Europe has abandoned us, roughly speaking, it doesn’t want to be friends with us, we are friends there,” said Andrei Tenitsky, adviser to the general director of FSUE Atomflot.

The route from Murmansk to Vladivostok is 11 thousand km long. Along the entire route there are military bases and airfields to guard ships. By 2026, the Polar Express trans-Arctic submarine cable will be installed, which will provide communications along the entire Northern Sea Route.

“The task is extremely difficult. Because you can estimate the number of necessary ships that need to be built in different ways. More than 30 ships are currently being built. These are new vessels for work on the Northern Sea Route. But we see that the need is much higher,” said Vladimir Panov, deputy chairman of the state commission for Arctic development.

According to the development plan for the Russian segment of the Arctic until 2035, 2.6 trillion rubles from the federal budget will be allocated for infrastructure, the nuclear fleet, scientific research and expansion of the Northern Sea Route territories.

Earlier, on December 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Northern Sea Route is becoming more efficient than the Suez Canal from a logistics point of view. In addition, Russia has big plans to develop its nuclear icebreaker fleet, he added. Thus, in the near future the icebreaker “Leader” will be created, which will be able to break ice 6–7 m high, which will allow the development of the Northern Sea Route.

On September 19, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov announced the need to build a flotilla of ships for the Northern Sea Route. He noted the great need for the production of new military rescue ships, supply ships and ice-class cargo ships.