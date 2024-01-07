Steam has once again topped its own record with 33,675,229 concurrent users online over the weekend.
10.6 million of those players were actively playing a game at the time the record was set.
As is usually the case, CS:GO and Dota 2 dominated the most-played charts with a 24-hour peak of 1.2 million and 730K players, respectively – with the rest of the top five rounded out with PUBG, Apex Legends, and Baldur's Gate 3.
Manage cookie settings
The lower end of the top ten includes Naraka: Bladepoint, Grand Theft Auto 5, Lethal Company, and Rust, although, in the midst of that, 208,000 people were in Source SDK Base 2007, which is a tool rather than a game and typically indicates someone is playing a game mod that uses it.
We first saw the in-game record breach 10 million this time last year, which suggests a lot of us are making good use of our post-Christmas weekends to play the PC games we were gifted.
The previous record of 33,598,520 concurrent users was set back in March 2023.
#record #million #logged #Steam #today
Leave a Reply