Steam has once again topped its own record with 33,675,229 concurrent users online over the weekend.

10.6 million of those players were actively playing a game at the time the record was set.

As is usually the case, CS:GO and Dota 2 dominated the most-played charts with a 24-hour peak of 1.2 million and 730K players, respectively – with the rest of the top five rounded out with PUBG, Apex Legends, and Baldur's Gate 3.



The lower end of the top ten includes Naraka: Bladepoint, Grand Theft Auto 5, Lethal Company, and Rust, although, in the midst of that, 208,000 people were in Source SDK Base 2007, which is a tool rather than a game and typically indicates someone is playing a game mod that uses it.

We first saw the in-game record breach 10 million this time last year, which suggests a lot of us are making good use of our post-Christmas weekends to play the PC games we were gifted.

The previous record of 33,598,520 concurrent users was set back in March 2023.