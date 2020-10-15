Coronavirus: Corona virus cases have started increasing again in many countries of the world. Due to this, the number of infected people is increasing at a record level in the world. For the first time, a record 3.80 lakh corona cases have increased in 24 hours. Earlier, on October 10, the maximum number of cases in the world was 3.70 lakh. 6,080 people have also died due to this dangerous disease on the previous day. In the case of the most affected countries, India comes second.

According to the WorldMeter, 38 million people have been infected with corona so far. Out of this, 10 lakh 96 thousand people have lost their lives, while 2 crore 91 lakh patients have been cured. There are more than 85 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

List of top 10 infected countries

Among the countries most affected by Corona, India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, 81 lakh 48 thousand people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 58 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, in the third country affected by Corona, only 26 thousand cases have been reported in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 8,148,928, Death- 221,840

: Case- 8,148,928, Death- 221,840 India : Case- 7,305,070, Death- 111,311

: Case- 7,305,070, Death- 111,311 Brazil : Case- 5,141,498, Death- 151,779

: Case- 5,141,498, Death- 151,779 Russia : Case- 1,340,409, Death- 23,205

: Case- 1,340,409, Death- 23,205 Spain : Case- 937,311, Death- 33,413

: Case- 937,311, Death- 33,413 Argentina : Case- 931,967, Death- 24,921

: Case- 931,967, Death- 24,921 Colombia : Case- 930,159, Death- 28,306

: Case- 930,159, Death- 28,306 Peru : Case-856,951, death- 33,512

: Case-856,951, death- 33,512 Mexico : Case- 825,340, Death- 84,420

: Case- 825,340, Death- 84,420 France: Case- 779,063, Death- 33,037

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 13 countries

In 13 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include South Africa, UK and Iran. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 85 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). Nearly 6 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 40 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

read this also

France announced public health emergency due to corona virus

US President Donald Trump said – Corona’s effective and safe vaccine will be available before the end of 2020