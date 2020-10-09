Coronavirus: Corona virus continues to wreak havoc all over the world. The outbreak of Corona virus spread in 214 countries of the world is not taking its name. For the first time in the world, 3.48 lakh corona cases a day were encountered and 6424 patients lost their lives. Earlier, on October 7, the maximum number of cases in one day was 3.42 lakh. In the last 24 hours, after India and America, Brazil, France, England, Argentina, Russia and Colombia have reported the most corona cases. At the same time, the most death has occurred in India. In the case of the most affected countries, India comes second.

According to the WorldMeter, 38 million people have been infected Corona so far worldwide. Out of this, 10 lakh 66 thousand (2.90%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 76 lakh (75%) patients have been cured. There are more than 8 million active cases all over the world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. Till date, 78 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 54 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, more than 27 thousand cases have been reported in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,831,457, Death- 217,661

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 12 countries

In 12 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include France and the UK. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 75 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). More than 5.50 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 50 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

