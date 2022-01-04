The 2021 championship will be remembered as one of the most unpredictable and spectacular seasons in the entire history of Formula 1: between repetitive twists, decisive overtaking and even contacts between the major protagonists of the title fight, millions of fans followed the 22 races on the calendar glued together in front of the TV, subsequently reliving the strongest emotions of a given GP thanks to the help of highlights. Many of these, moreover, are available on movie sharing sites such as YouTube, where the official Formula 1 channel is present. Also in this sense, 2021 is in fact a record, linked this time to the total number of views of a given race.

Before this world championship, in fact, the ranking – updated on January 4th of this year – was headed by the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, with almost 9.5 million clicks. A test that saw the success of Lewis Hamilton, but characterized by the unsafe release of Max Verstappen on Valtteri Bottas in the pit lane. Because of that episode, the Dutchman was penalized by 5 seconds, which forced him to relegate from 2nd to 4th place. Furthermore, on the last lap, Max Verstappen tried an attack at the port chicane against Hamilton with slight contact between the two. Also, in the beginning, local idol Charles Leclerc scored beautiful overtakes to a knockout for a contact against the wall at the Rascasse in an attempt to overtake Nico Hulkenberg.

However, the new world champion himself took a resounding ‘revenge’ on the occasion of the last race of 2021, the one in which he was able to get his hands on the world title with an overtaking in extremis on Hamilton at the very last lap. : the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This is precisely what results today at the top of the list of the most viewed videos, with ben 14,154,564 views. Moreover, in the list of the 20 most clicked videos on YouTube, the second place overall is occupied by another appointment that took place in the season that just went to the archive, like the one in Azerbaijan. Again, Verstappen’s retirement in the final stages of the race, and the subsequent victory of teammate Perez, earned almost 12,300,000 views. Finally, in the top-20, the fans ensured that five other races were included in this special ranking: among them, the Bahrain GP (8,749,813), the Hungarian GP (8,567,964), the GP of ‘Emilia-Romagna (8,494,025), the Italian GP (8,149,193) and the Great Britain GP (7,518,278).