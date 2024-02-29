The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department announced the launch of a survey campaign for various segments of society, with the aim of collecting data and information about the characteristics of transportation used in the emirate. The campaign includes conducting personal interviews and collecting the required data in homes, gas stations, shopping centers, and Ras Al Khaimah Airport, to identify challenges related to traffic, the road network, and solutions. Suitable for making the emirate’s roads more comfortable and safer.

The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department explained that “the campaign will continue until next May 26, and comes in line with its efforts, which aim to develop and improve the infrastructure of transport facilities, strengthen the strategic transport sector, and commit to environmental sustainability, in order to achieve the goals of Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious future vision, aimed at To make it a preferred destination to live, work and visit,” noting that the campaign reflects the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to enhancing the characteristics of smart and efficient transportation, and providing advanced infrastructure, which contributes to enhancing economic development, tourist attraction, and achieving remarkable progress in the transportation sector.

Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, Munther bin Shukr Al Zaabi, said, “Making the happiness of community members and understanding their needs is among the department’s most important priorities, as they are essential partners in supporting efforts to improve and develop transportation services in Ras Al Khaimah, and based on that, we call on members of our community to cooperate and participate in This survey aims to create a more comfortable and safe transportation experience for the community and visitors of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.” It is expected that the surveys will include 2,600 samples from the population of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, including 1,300 families and 1,300 individuals from different categories.