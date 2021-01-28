No Result
A recommendation to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 65 years of age only

Bhavi Mandalia
January 28, 2021
Doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Corona

Today, Thursday, the German Vaccination Committee recommended that the emerging coronavirus vaccine, developed by the AstraZeneca laboratory, be given only to people under the age of 65.
“The AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 is currently only recommended for people between the ages of 18 and 65,” the vaccination committee wrote in a document.
The document indicated that “the currently available data are insufficient to assess the effectiveness of vaccines” for persons over the age of 65 years.
In turn, the German Ministry of Health stated today that, based on the data currently available, this vaccine is recommended for people between the ages of 18 and 65 years.
On Friday, the European Union is expected to issue its decision on whether or not to allow the use of this vaccine.
Britain and many other countries have authorized the use of this vaccine.

Source: Agencies

