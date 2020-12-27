When on December 1 the Madrid fell crashingly before him Shakhtar Donetsk, leaving Zidane On the edge of the dismissal, there were some changes in the direction of the French that have managed to reverse the situation: the bet to repeat a starting eleven and the abandonment of the so-called wild rotations have been the fundamental factor. In the first months of competition Zizou insisted on changing and testing without stopping; It is true that sometimes it is conditioned by casualties, but many other times, most of them, by their belief that they need to have the twenty footballers ‘happy’ and plugged in at all times.

The coach permanently modified his line-ups, always alternated midfield and teammates. Karim above; It was said that he was indecipherable in his line-ups, but what he was really doing was misleading his own players, who were losing routines and mechanisms that are only acquired by playing together repeatedly. In addition, he insisted on putting players out of shape in the eleven as Marcelo or Isco, with what that supposed to be detrimental to those who were better off. Six games practically repeating the line-up have ended with the mess and straightened the course, we’ll see if it gives him to be champion, but what is certain is that he will not make a fool of himself as he was doing …