Abu Dhabi Police seized a reckless young man who showed off on a four-wheel drive bike in front of a traffic patrol in a video clip circulated on social media, explaining that the presence of police patrols in various locations is the presence of the rule of law for the sake of the security and safety of society, and that respect for the law is a duty for everyone.

She called on parents to educate their children to abide by traffic rules, respect road users, and adhere to preventive measures for driving motorcycles, due to its danger to road users, especially with the bike being unclear at night periods.





