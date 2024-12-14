A reckless offer and six years of delays: the disaster of the Barcelona super bus depot

What in 2018 was presented as “the largest bus operating center in Spain” is, for now, a cursed work. Six years after TMB, the company that manages public transport in Barcelona, ​​announced this major project, the complex is experiencing serious delays and is not expected to be ready until 2027, more than five years later than expected.

At the center of the delay is the conflict that TMB had with one of the contracting companies, Ferrallados Oceanía, which won one of the lots after submitting an “abnormally low” offer – what was previously called reckless – with an amount 25% lower. at the base bidding price and 17% below the average of the rest of the companies that participated in the competition.

Both parties ended up terminating the contract in October 2023 after “flagrant non-compliance”, according to TMB, of the successful bidder, which was unable to pay the suppliers.

The construction company is managed by the nephew of a former TMB executive with responsibilities in the bidding processes who participated in awarding million-dollar works to this company. TMB fired the leader in February 2021 after discovering his role in these contests that his relative won, as elDiario.es revealed on Wednesday.

The manager and the company signed a confidentiality agreement that allows them not to give details about the departure of this employee, who eight months later ended up signing as general director for his nephew’s construction company.

The conflict between TMB and this company has kept the works stopped for more than a year and has also generated delays in the entry of other companies in charge of subsequent phases of this garage, whose total planned budget is 52 million euros.

The project is a large project in the Free Zone of 90,000 m2 and capacity for 550 vehicles that has workshops, offices and, according to the company, “advanced technology” to serve the fleet of natural gas, hybrid and electric buses. “The space aims to be a benchmark in dimensions, technology applied to construction, sustainability and ergonomics,” TMB announced in 2018.

“Flagrant non-compliance” after a low offer

After winning one of the lots in the competition for 7.8 million (VAT included) with a low offer that had to be additionally justified, the construction company recognized in April 2023 that it could not continue with the work as it could not assume the burden of payment to suppliers.

TMB accused her of “flagrant non-compliance” with her obligations in matters such as “personal means, prevention of occupational risks and quality of the work” and initiated a disciplinary file in which she proposed a fine of more than 1.2 million and the seizure of the deposit deposited by the company, of more than 320,000 euros.

TMB’s initial proposal, however, ended up being blurred. Both parties resolved the contract by mutual agreement in October 2023 and the public company waived compensation and was left with only the bond, as contained in the resolution agreement reviewed by this newspaper.

“We know that certain non-compliance is difficult to prove and that it can end in a long and expensive judicial process,” TMB responds to the question of why they waived compensation.

The public company assures that it agreed to sign the pact to be able to re-tender the project “immediately” and find someone who can move the project forward. The works were finally re-awarded this autumn.

Regarding the fact of having awarded the work to a reckless bid that was later shown to be too low, TMB maintains that “it does not justify the non-compliance” because the construction company “had duly justified” that it could carry out the project with that budget. “If not, it would not have been awarded to them, it would have been excluded,” emphasizes an official source.

This work was not the only one that Ferrallados Oceanía won after submitting abnormally low offers coinciding with the presence of its relative in the tenders, according to an analysis of all the awards.

The senior official presided over various contracting tables for those competitions that his nephew won and in some cases he even signed the award proposal. All the orders were for works in the Zona Franca garages.

TMB separates this trail of low offers and awards from the kinship relationship that the construction company had with the leader of the public company, ST

“All the tenders in which the manager participated were reviewed and Ferrallados Oceanía was presented and, beyond the fact that he had not explained the family relationship, no irregularity was detected in the awards,” they maintain from TMB.

TMB fired its Infrastructure Director for participating in the awarding of works to a nephew

Ferrallados Oceanía has not responded to the calls and repeated emails offering to give its version both about its relationship with the former TMB director and about the delays in the work and the termination of the contract.