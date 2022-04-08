Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, and as part of the “Luck the Commentary” initiative and the “Safety Path” campaign, broadcast a video of a driver who committed a wrongly overtaking violation, a sudden swerve, and a failure to leave a safe distance, causing a serious accident.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers and road users to abide by the traffic law, warning of the danger of sudden deviation and the resulting painful accidents.

She called on drivers to pay attention, focus and watch the road, use traffic lights when changing lanes, use mirrors to ensure there is space to move to the other lane, and stick to the lanes without changing them.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

