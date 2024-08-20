With the advent of summer every year, many members of society find it difficult to maintain their health and physical safety due to the change in lifestyle, and the difficulty of leaving the house due to the high temperatures and humidity, which threatens their health in general, and requires adherence to a healthy system that protects them from potential diseases.

The Emirates Health Services Corporation has set a recipe for everyone to follow to ensure that they pass the summer with a healthy body. It stressed the need to practice swimming regularly, by taking advantage of indoor or outdoor swimming pools, water parks or public beaches, as swimming is a refreshing and enjoyable way to overcome the high temperature. It is also important to practice water sports such as paddle boarding or water skiing, as these activities allow for relaxation and enjoyment at the same time, and are a fun way to practice physical activity.

The Foundation also advised playing football, basketball or volleyball, as these activities can be practiced in air-conditioned health facilities or sports clubs. Cycling can also be done in the early morning or evening, which is one of the enjoyable outdoor activities during the summer, provided that the practitioner chooses shaded paths to reduce exposure to direct sunlight.

The recipe also includes playing beach volleyball, jogging or brisk walking in the early morning or evening, when temperatures are lower, choosing shaded areas or parks with walking paths.

The Foundation stressed the need to maintain drinking large amounts of water before, during and after sports activities to maintain body hydration, and the need to apply sunscreen with a protection factor of 30 or more, to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays and reduce the risk of sunburn and skin cancer.

She called for the necessity of setting a fixed time for outdoor exercise at less hot times, such as early morning or late evening, to avoid extreme heat and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.