A resident of Novosibirsk was convicted for the second time for the murder of a man. In September 2022, a woman who was released from places of detention on parole attacked a 36-year-old drinking companion with a knife, the press service of the regional department of the UK reports on Thursday, July 13.

A deadly binge occurred in one of the apartments of the house on Selezneva Street in September 2022. A 56-year-old woman invited a 36-year-old acquaintance who worked as a taxi driver to visit. A quarrel quickly broke out between the drinking companions. According to investigators, the recidivist harassed the guest, but he refused her intimacy.

During the conflict, the woman stabbed her drinking buddy in the abdomen and upper limbs at least four times. The victim died from his injuries in hospital shortly after. Sib.fm.

After the death of the man, the recidivist was detained. She was charged under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”). The day before, the Dzerzhinsky District Court found her guilty. The woman was sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 9.5 years in a penal colony.

As noted VN.ru, in 2016 the killer was sentenced to eight years under a similar article. The dangerous criminal received parole, but again ended up in the dock.