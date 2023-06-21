A study that analyzed data on people aged 40 to 69 showed that daytime naps can slow down the rate of brain shrinkage as we age.

The researchers found that the average difference in brain size between those who nap frequently and those who don’t is equivalent to 2.6 to 6.5 years of old age.

Commenting on the study findings, lead author Dr Victoria Garfield, of the Medical Research Council on Health and Aging at UCLA, said: “Our results suggest that for some people, short naps during the day may be part of the puzzle that can help keep the brain healthy during the day. We’re getting old.”

In their study, the results of which were published in the journal Sleep Health, scientists investigated whether there is a causal relationship between daytime naps and brain health, by examining 97 DNA fragments believed to determine the likelihood of people taking naps.

Scientists compared measures of brain health and cognition of people genetically programmed to nap with people who did not have these changes in their DNA, using data from 378,932 people from the UK Biobank study, UBI news agency reported.

The scientists found that people who were identified as nappers had a greater total brain volume.

Doctoral student Valentina Paz of the Medical Research Council on Health and Aging at UCLA expressed the importance of the study she was involved in, saying: “Our study found a causal relationship between habitual napping and greater overall brain size. I hope that studies like these that show the health benefits of short naps will help in Minimize any stigma that still exists around daytime sleep.”