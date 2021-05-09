A recent study stated that there is no justification for the use of complementary medicines for weight loss, based on the available evidence in this regard.

This is the world’s first review of complementary weight-loss drug trials in 16 years.

The researchers found that some nutritional and herbal supplements may result in a slight weight loss compared to placebo, but these supplements nevertheless do not have any health benefit.

These researchers called for more studies to determine the safety and effectiveness of these supplements, especially in the long term.

Pills, powders and dietary fluids, derived from animal or plant materials, are very popular in the pharmaceutical market.

Last year, the size of this industry worldwide was estimated at $ 41 billion.

Only 20 percent of new products are audited annually to ensure they achieve their stated effect.

In some countries, it is only required that these nutritional supplements contain acceptable proportions of non-medicinal products.

Unlike pharmaceutical drugs, it is not required to obtain a medical certificate confirming the safety and effectiveness of these supplements in order for them to be put on the market, according to Erica Basil, a researcher at the University of Sydney.

Erica says: “There is not enough evidence to recommend the use of these supplements for weight loss … and although they appear to be safe in the short term, they do not demonstrate a significant ability to lose weight.”

Australian researchers conducted a systematic review of all randomized controlled trials of weight loss, comparing the use of nutritional and herbal supplements and the use of placebo, until August 2018.

Data from 54 studies involving 4,331 adults, over the age of 16, were analyzed who were obese or overweight and who were in good health.

The researchers estimated that losing 2.5 kilograms or more could be medically reliable.

The list of herbal supplements in the study included green tea, garcinia gum, mangosteen, white beans, ephedra, wild mango, braguey holly, salted grapes, licorice, and cinnamon.

The study found that only one of these herbal supplements, white kidney beans, resulted statistically – but not clinically – for a weight loss of more than 1.61 kilograms compared to the placebo.

Some mixtures of wild mangoes, salted grapes, clam chicks, and mangosteen showed promising results, but this was in a number of experiments that do not exceed three experiments, which are not at the required level in terms of scientific research methods used and the accompanying reports.

The researchers also conducted a systematic review of 67 randomized trials, as of December 1, 2019, comparing the results of using nutritional supplements and placebo for weight loss. The trials included 5,194 people, over the age of 16, who were overweight or obese.

Dietary supplements in this review included chitosan, glucomannan, fructans, and conjugated linoleic acid.

The review concluded that chitosan, glucomannan, and conjugated linoleic acid resulted, statistically rather than clinically, in a significant weight loss. The amount of weight loss was as follows: chitosan (1.84 kg), glucomannan (1.27 kg) and conjugated linoleic acid (1.08 kg).

Quick solutions

Some nutritional supplements, such as modified cellulose and orange juice extract, have shown promising results in terms of weight loss, but more studies are needed in this regard, according to the researchers.

In this, researcher Erica says: “It may seem that nutritional and herbal supplements are a quick solution to overweight problems, but people should know that we do not know much about these supplements,” according to the “BBC” site.

Erika noted that the number of good studies that have been conducted in this regard is very limited, so there is not enough information about the safety and long-term effectiveness of these supplements.

The researcher considered that the popularity of these products in the market confirms the importance of further research in this regard.