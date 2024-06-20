Researchers have concluded that walking can be a cheap and easy way to prevent the recurrence of back pain, as experiments have shown that patients who walk daily have a lower rate of recurrence of back pain.

British news agency PA Media reported that experts concluded that people who walk five times a week for 30 minutes and receive guidance from a physical therapist do not experience pain for twice as long as those who do not receive any assistance.

In the study, published in the Lancet, researchers said that walking can have a “profound impact” on a health condition that affects eight out of every ten people in the United Kingdom, and is the leading cause of disability around the world.

Mark Hanock, a professor of physical therapy at Macquarie University in Australia, said: “Walking is a low-cost exercise that can be easily practiced, as almost anyone can do it, regardless of geographical location, location, age and socio-economic status.”

“Walking not only improves people’s quality of life, but it also reduces their need for healthcare support and the amount of time they take from work by almost half,” said Natasha Bucovi, a researcher at Macquarie University. She added, “Our study demonstrated that this is an effective and easy way to exercise that can be successfully applied on a larger scale compared to other forms of sports.”