D23 is Disney’s most important event to present projects, as it aims to showcase the highlights of upcoming films, series and content from its best-known brands, such as those from the studio of the mouse himself, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, The Simpsons, among many others.

During the D23 weekend panels, we saw teasers and presentations showing off several of the company’s projects, providing interesting information and images about upcoming films, series, and attractions coming from Marvel Studios in the near future.

As always, this year we had a lot of interesting news from one of Disney’s production houses, so read the article until the end to not miss the most important news and developments from Marvel Studios that were shown at D23.

First of all, you should know that for the moment none of these trailers have been released officially, as they were only shown to attendees at D23, so we will have to wait for more images and official trailers.

The most important news that they showed us at D23

First look at Yelena Belovva in Thunderbolts

In the brief teaser we saw at D23 of Disney’s upcoming projects in general, we were able to see a quick image of Yelena Belova, who sports a haircut and hair dye that reminds us quite a bit of the one her sister wore for a long time.

It is important that we start having these images from now on, as they will be able to tell us little by little something of what we will see in Thunderbolts when it is released in all cinemas around the world on April 30, 2025.

King Thanos attraction at Disneyland

During D23 we were able to see King Thanos, an alternate reality that did manage to defeat the Avengers in Avengers: Endgamethis villain will star in a fan attraction at Disneyland.

In this attraction we will be able to see an endless number of characters from different universes united to defeat this powerful villain, so we can expect an epic multiversal war.

First Looks at Red Hulk in Captain America: New World Order

We had a new angle of Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford; this overview was presented by Anthony Mackiethe actor of the new Captain America; and finally we were shown more of the big red guy’s face and chest.

First images of the Fantastic Four costume based on the 60’s

D23 also showed us greetings to fans from the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Stepswhere we could see Joseph Quinnthe Human Torch actor; wearing a Fantastic Four costume very similar to the one in the comics.

Source: Marvel Studios

Here at TierraGamer we are pretty sure that this will not be the final suit that will remain in the film, but rather it will be a tribute to the original comics of the characters and later they will create the final one at the end or at some point in the film.

IronHeart Series Debuts With New Trailer And More Information

Ryan Cooglerthe director of Black Panther 1 and 2 took the stage to reveal more information about the new Marvel Studios series: IronHeart; a production that will bring back the genius girl we saw in the Black Panther sequel and everything points to us seeing her face off against Mephisto himself.

The director confirmed that Riri Williams will be building a suit of armor more similar to the comics, images of the villain and the appearance of Shuri, the Black Panther.

Daredevil: Born Again trailer, new details, costumes and returns

The cherry on the cake of the night was undoubtedly the triumphant return of the red devil of Hell’s Kitchen in Daredevil: Born Againa series of which we were shown the first official trailer, which excited fans a lot with epic returns, details and more.

Among the main things they told us in the teaser were: many fight scenes, in the pure and bloody style of Daredevil; the return of Jon Bernthal like Frank Castle, The Punisher; the 5 suits that the Red Devil will wear during the series; Karen, Foggy and Bullseye; the appearance of Muse; among other but minimal things.

Daredevil: Born Again It will be released on Disney Plus in March 2025 and we are sure it will break the internet, so mentally prepare yourself for what is coming next year from Marvel Studios.

X-Men 97 Season 2 First Details on Costumes and Characters

The panel revealed that the mutants for this second season will have new costumes based on the comics drawn by Morrison, with a style relatively more similar to those seen in the X-Men films of the 2000s.

Also confirmed was the appearance of Danger (a character very similar to Ultron who was originally the Danger Room), Polaris, Bishop, the return of Warlock and Habock; and of course Apocalypse.

What If’s final season confirmed with MoonKnight and IronHeart

They confirmed that season 3 of What If It will be the last season of this popular and interesting canonical animated series in the MCU created by Marvel Studios.

We’ll get to see some interesting characters like MoonKnight and Ironheart, who hadn’t appeared in the series before; and episodes with crazy plots like: Mega-Hulk, White Vision, Cowboy Shang Chi, Wong with a magic armor, Transformers and much more.

Details about Eyes of Wakanda, a series that will be canon in the MCU

The Wakanda-based series will only have 4 chapters and in these we were confirmed the appearance of characters such as: the Wardogs, the team created by T’challa’s father; the first Iron Fist; different Black Panthers, due to the multiple time jumps that the plot poses; a new original character called Noni, a skilled fighter; and the villain of the series, a mysterious man with a golden panther mask and a spear.

Source: Marvel Studios

We don’t know much else about this series, however, it was confirmed that the series is canon to the MCU so this makes it twice as interesting.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the new animated series of the wall-crawler

The next Spider-Man series is just around the corner, and some of the things we got to see were heroes like Dr. Strange and Daredevil; villains like Venom and Dr. Octopus; multiple Spider-Man costumes from different comics; and finally, Norman Osborn will be voiced by actor Colman Domingo.

The series will tell the origin of the character and will put Norman Osborn as Peter’s mentor, something very similar to what happened with Tony Stark and Peter in the MCU but surely more twisted.

Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies is the first R-rated series from Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies managed to become an independent project after its big debut in season 1 of What IfThis series will be Marvel Animation’s first R-rated animated title and will feature 4 episodes.

Source: Marvel Studios

They showed a teaser again that we can’t see officially yet, but we were able to see many interesting characters, which appear in the image above.

This year's D23 was actually a bit short on content compared to previous years, but what we saw certainly didn't disappoint at least several groups of people who were eagerly awaiting the return of various characters.

Tell us, which of these D23 novelties did you like the most? What movie or series are you most looking forward to?