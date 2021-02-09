“If a police officer is disaffected, it is because he did not comply with the law,” said Sergio Berni. The Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires sought to send an explicit and challenging message. It was noted that it was a political decision, coordinated with Axel Kicillof, when he remarked: “All those who were indicted was because they did not comply with the law. The law punishes them, not Internal Affairs.”

Who was Berni sending the message to? It is clear that he was not thinking about the 400 troops who in the last hours were disaffected from the Bonaerense by the protests in front of the presidential residence of Olivos, on September 8, when they brought their complaints and surrounded the Quinta with patrol cars so that Alberto Fernández hear them. Berni looked ahead.

Forty-eight hours ahead. This Thursday a new demonstration is called. The Police demands salary improvements, among other issues. It is not known how far the protest will escalate, which transcended more in social networks than in traditional media. But in the governorate they were on guard. Much more since, after the disaffections, small rebellions began to circulate in some districts of the Province. Photos and videos circulated on WhatsApp, allegedly disseminated by relatives of the troops who are no longer members.

Once the 400 agents were informed of his departure, from the offices surrounding Kicillof they slipped that it was a thoughtful decision and that it would be taken sooner or later. That is, they denied that they had chosen the date for the protest in progress. The truth is that in the afternoon from those same offices they said that the police had been ordered to return weapons and police uniform as soon as possible.

“All of this was a provocation,” Luis Tonil, president of the Police Defense Office, said hours later. Tonil assured that there are no elements to separate the 400 policemen and that they were not allowed to see the files of those sanctioned. He recalled a pact that was made as soon as that protest ended in which, he said, both Kicillof and Berni had given their word that the protesters would not be punished or exonerated from force. In the environment of Tonil they assured that the Government is behind a political profit.

After that September protest, the national government came to the aid of Kicillof. He did it quickly and without consultation with the opposition. In a press conference in Olivos, in which he appeared surrounded by Kirchner leaders, but also by others from Together for Change, Alberto Fernández announced the creation of a Fiscal Financial Strengthening Fund by which he removed a co-participation point from the City of Buenos Aires to transfer them to the Kicillof administration. It was about 30 billion pesos. That maneuver marked the end of the good relationship between Alberto and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“We have to seek resources in the face of a complicated fiscal situation,” argued the President. The mayors of Together for Change Jorge Macri, Néstor Grindetti and Diego Valenzuela were speechless. They did not know that they had been summoned to Olivos for that. More than one would later say that they wanted to get up and leave. Rodríguez Larreta set up a press conference to respond, for the first time with a harsh tone, and transferred the fight to Justice. The claim is in the hands of the Supreme Court.

“The nation is aware of what we are doing with the police,” said a Kicillof official when the departure of the 400 troops was known. The maneuver could generate a greater rebound from the protest that is scheduled for this Thursday. Although no one was missing that the murder of Ursula Bahillo in the town of Rojas, which generated protests in front of the police station and the organization of a march could chill the rebel policemen.