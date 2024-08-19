It was time to get up early. This Sunday was the day that Juana, my daughter, took, like more than 640,000 other students, the state test Saber 11, the old and feared exam of the Icfes of my time, with which many lay the first brick of their hopes, of their desires for professional development.

When I presented it, about a thousand years ago, someone in my classroom jokingly rolled a die to record the answer with Mirado No. 2. I remember that when several of us laughed, including the monitor who was watching, the ‘kid’ said that he had another die to lend to whoever needed it. One of us asked for it and rolled it too. We laughed more. It was a good thing that broke the tension of the moment…

As it is well known that football is a mirror of society, I propose a Saber test for today, an exam of the Icfes with ‘ingenuity challenges’ of mathematics, calculus and logic taken from the entertaining book Thoughtful Football, by the remembered and much loved colleague Edgardo Broner. Plus, it’s a holiday on Monday!

Now this is a test for true game experts… Ha!

Logical test for football fans

1. After the Copa Libertadores draw, Unión Deportivo was placed in a group with three formidable rivals. As is known, the system of competition is all against all, round trip. Unión’s coach gathered his technical team to calculate how many points the team needed to qualify for the next phase… How many points do they need to have to be absolutely sure of qualifying and how many at least could they obtain to qualify in a miraculous way?

A: 12 and 3. B: 12 ​​and 4. C: 13 and 4. D. 13 and 3.

2. An Atlético Deportivo fan decided not to watch his team’s penalty shoot-out in the championship final. He then heard six celebrations from his team’s fans and only one from the rival team’s fans. The first goal came on the third penalty kick. What was the result?

A: 4-1. B: 4-2. C: 3-1. D. 3-0.

3. In the Futbolandia League, 10 teams participate, playing against each other in two rounds. Halfway through the tournament, Stars is the absolute leader. The top three qualify for the Champions Cup. Racing and Atlético say that it depends on themselves. Another six teams say that it depends on themselves to qualify for the Cup, but not for the title. How many points does Stars have at most and at least over ninth place?

A: 9 and 6. B: 7 and 4. C: 8 and 5. D: and 9 and 4.

4. Pérez and Gómez were the goalkeepers with the most penalty saves in La Liga, with 120 and 119 respectively. A prize was offered to the best in this area. Their teams met in the final and the score was 0-0. The final was decided by penalties. Pérez’s team started kicking. All the shots were on target. The last shot was a goal and Gómez’s team won 3-1. Who won the prize and with how many saves?

A: Perez, with 121. B. Gomez, with 122. C. Gomez, with 121. D. Perez, with 122.

Was the Icfes easier…? I don’t think so! Have a nice holiday.

