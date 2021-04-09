Today, April 9, it became known about the death of the husband of the British Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip. According to the press service of the royal family, the death is not associated with coronavirus infection. In early March, Philip underwent heart surgery; the cause of death has not yet been officially reported. Izvestia recalls the main milestones in the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Relative of the kings

Prince Philip Mountbatten was born on the island of Corfu on June 10, 1921 in the family of Prince Andrew, son of King George I of Greece, and Danish princess Alice Battenberg. On both lines, Philip was related to the Russian imperial surname: the grandmother on the father’s side was Olga Konstantinovna Romanova, the granddaughter of Nicholas I, the mother was the niece of the last Russian Empress Alexandra Feodorovna and the second cousin of Nicholas II. In addition, Philip was the great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria of Great Britain. From birth he bore the titles of Prince of Greece and Danish, was baptized according to the Orthodox rite.

Following the abdication in September 1922 of the last king of Greece, Constantine, the former monarch’s relatives, including the family of his younger brother Prince Andrew, were expelled from the country. Prince Andrew with his wife and children settled in Paris. Philip was sent to relatives in Great Britain in 1928. He studied in schools in Germany and Scotland, from 1939 to 1940 he completed a course at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.

Officer and Gentleman

In the rank of midshipman he went to the naval service, finished the Second World War with the rank of senior lieutenant in the Royal Navy of Great Britain. He served on the battleship Valiant, as well as on the destroyers Welp and Wallace. Even before the war, during the visit of King George VI to Dartmouth College, Philip met the daughters accompanying the monarch – Elizabeth and Margaret, who were his fourth cousins. A correspondence began between Elizabeth and the prince, and in 1946 Philip asked the British monarch for permission to marry the heiress to the throne. This was received and in 1947 the engagement was announced. On November 20 of the same year, a wedding ceremony took place at Westminster Cathedral.

Pauline McLaran, professor at Queen’s University of London Holloway, author of Royal Fever: British Monarchy in Consumer Culture: Prince Philip was highly regarded in Britain and was considered a key support figure for the Queen throughout her long reign. He also became famous for his candid statements and the ability to say the wrong things on many occasions.

Before marriage, Prince Philip converted to Anglicanism and renounced his old titles; King George VI bestowed upon him the titles of Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merionet and Baron of Greenwich. After the death of the king in 1952 and the accession to the throne of Elizabeth, Philip did not accept the title of prince consort in such cases, but in 1957 he was granted the title of prince of the crown, which is usually bestowed only on direct descendants of the monarch. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II have four children, including the heir to the throne, Prince of Wales Charles.

Public figure

After his wife’s accession to the throne, Prince Philip devoted himself entirely to charitable activities, as well as performing representative functions on behalf of the British royal family. He was the august patron of about 800 organizations, in addition, he himself headed the International Equestrian Federation (1964-1986) and the World Wildlife Fund (1981-1996). It was as President of the International Equestrian Federation that he was the first of the royal family to visit the USSR in 1973 , having met with the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU Leonid Brezhnev, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR AN Kosygin and Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR NV Podgorny. Subsequently, the prince visited Russia twice more, most recently in 1997. That time he visited Khabarovsk, the Bolshekhekhtsirsky nature reserve and the Kamchatka Territory.

Natalia Kapitonova, Professor of the Department of History and Politics of European and American Countries, MGIMO: For the royal family, this is, of course, a serious loss. He was the second person after Elizabeth II, despite the fact that formally he was supposed to be Prince Charles. The Queen always listened to his advice, he participated in all important decisions regarding the royal family – without him, nothing happened there. He was a straightforward, tough man, he took part in the Second World War. He also joked very bluntly: he could, as it were, jokingly ask questions that baffled the interlocutor. For example, when Nikita Khrushchev came to the West for the first time in 1956, Prince Philip asked him if he was afraid that while he was not at home his associates would gather in Moscow and overthrow him. At the same time, his direct answers were out of place when the queen traveled to other countries: for example, after a visit to China in 1986, when asked how he liked Beijing, he replied that it was a rather boring place. That is, he was not a diplomat and usually said what he thought. He was, of course, treated with great respect. Moreover, he turned 99 years old – he lived a big and bright life

Completed military service in 1951 with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Later he received the honorary titles of Field Marshal, Admiral of the Fleet, Marshal of the Air Force, Captain General of the Marine Corps and Lord High Admiral; in addition, he had honorary officers’ ranks in Australia and New Zealand. He was actively involved in social activities until 2017, when his failing health forced the prince to retire. Philip was known for his peculiar sense of humor, which sometimes put the press office of the royal family in a difficult position.