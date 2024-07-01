We hear quite often about home robberies of celebrities, personalities from the world of entertainment or sport. It is certainly not pleasant and it is not a less serious event because it was committed against wealthy and decidedly wealthy people. These are always traumatic events, certainly bringing great discomfort, at the very least. The latest victim of a fairly significant theft at home is the television presenter and former model Caterina Balivo.

Celebrity home burglaries are a phenomenon that seems to be on the rise, with thieves often taking advantage of the celebrities’ prolonged absences. Many of them happen to be very busy with travel or public events away from home. Crimes like these, in addition to causing considerable economic damage, inflict a severe blow on the sense of security victims’ personnel.

Only a few days ago there was talk of Roberto Baggio and the theft with violent methods that took place in his home, with a, albeit brief, kidnapping of the former footballer and his family. The news of a theft in the home of a famous person, however, not only attracts the attention of the media, but also underlines the vulnerability to which they are exposed. Even if we are generally convinced of the advanced security measures possessed by famous people, it turns out that they too are fragile and under the lens of robbers, whether professional or otherwise. Bailiff’s house is no exception in any of the cases mentioned: the presenter was out of town, or rather, out of Italy.

Thieves broke into the home of Catherine Balivo during Sunday night, in the apartment located in Parioli, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Rome. The criminals seized precisely the “best” opportunity, that is, the one presented to them by the absence of the presenter.

The Bailiff was there on holiday in Barcelona, ​​as suggested by the posts published on social media by the presenter herself. The images of the holiday showed smiles and joy, but the return was anything but happy. The house was found in complete disarray. The theft would certainly have occurred after 2.30 am, without a neighbor being disturbed by any suspicious noise.

According to the first ones investigations conducted by officers from the Villa Glori police station, the thieves entered the apartment through a window on the balcony on the fourth floor. Once inside, they would block the front door. At that point the thieves raided the Bailiff’s house and then fled. Among the stolen items were bags, Rolexes and jewelry, with a value yet to be determined.

The article “A real nightmare” Robbery in the home of the VIP: a mind-boggling loot was taken away comes from Bigodino.



#real #nightmare #Robbery #VIPs #house #staggering #loot