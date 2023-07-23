FromStephanie Munk close

A war reporter for the Russian state agency Ria Novosti was apparently killed in the Ukraine war – according to Russia by cluster munitions. Ukraine paints a different picture.

Zaporizhia – For the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti he was a reporter who always provided first-hand information from the war zone in Ukraine, but for Ukraine he was a “real Nazi and militant”: the Russian military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, who died in the Ukraine war.

Russian military propagandist from the Kremlin dump “RIA Novosti” Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed in the shelling. pic.twitter.com/yOt6K2nFmX — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 22, 2023

Military correspondent killed in Ukraine, three other journalists injured

The death of the war reporter was announced by the Russian head of the Zaporizhia occupation zone, Yevgeny Balitsky. He said on Telegram: “Today Ria Novosti’s war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed by fire from a civilian vehicle.” Together with a group of journalists, he is said to have come under fire in the Pyatychatky area south of Zaporizhia. Three other reporters were injured.

The Ukrainian army has reported the village of Pjatychatky as liberated as part of its ongoing counter-offensive. However, there is still fierce fighting in the room. For weeks, Ukrainian troops have been trying here and at two other locations in the Zaporizhia region heavily fortified defenses of the Russians to break through on the southern front.

‘First in Dangerous Areas’: Russian military correspondent dies in Ukraine

The Ria Novosti news agency itself praised Zhuravlev in an article as an “experienced professional”: “He was the first in the most dangerous areas: Mariupol, Volnovakha, Lysichansk, Volchansk, Kupyansk.” The 34-year-old had always passed on “precise and important information”.

The Ukrainian media, on the other hand, do not see Rostislav Zhuravlev as a mere reporter, but as a militant fighter in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian news site Channel24 that he was “actually a genuine Nazi among the representatives of the Russian political party ‘Other Russia’,” citing unspecified sources.

“Shot with Kalashnikov in hand”: Ukraine sees reporters as militant fighters

The Russians were already involved as fighters in the conquest of Crimea. After that he fought “in Cossack units” in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk and in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

“If it was necessary, he is a journalist. When it’s not necessary, he’s a fighter. And he was not shot with a camera in his hand, but with a Kalash,” the Ukrainian portal quotes a source as saying Kalash means a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Death by cluster munitions? Ministry of Defense speaks out

The exact cause of Zhuravlev’s death is also unclear. The Russian Ministry of Defense shared according to the broadcaster Al Jazeera on the death of the 34-year-old that Ukraine had used cluster munitions against a group of Russian journalists. Zhuravlev died while being transported to a field hospital. The ministry of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has not produced any evidence that Ukraine used cluster munitions.

Channel24 is critical of the assessment that the war reporter was killed by cluster munitions: It is “quite possible that the enemies are lying cynically,” according to the report on Zhuravlev’s death. Russia is looking for reasons to “reproach” Ukraine against the background that Ukraine received this weapon from the United States.

The US recently approved the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine. Rockets are called rockets that shatter in the air over their target and spread many small explosive devices. Because civilians can also be injured as a result, they are internationally banned.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia

Deutsche Welle cameraman killed by Russian cluster munitions

However, Russia has also been using cluster munitions in the Ukraine war for a long time. The international broadcaster announced on Saturday (July 22nd). Deutsche Welle that a Deutsche Welle cameraman in the Ukraine had been injured by Russian cluster munitions. A splinter injured him near the front near the eastern Ukrainian town of Druzhkivka. He is being treated in the hospital and his situation is stable. A Ukrainian soldier was also killed in the attack.

The attack reportedly happened at a Ukrainian army training area in Donbass, where the team was filming. “We were filming target practice by the Ukrainian army when we suddenly heard several explosions,” reported Deutsche Welle correspondent Mathias Bölinger. “We lay down, more explosions followed, we saw that there were wounded. The Ukrainian army later confirmed that we had been hit with cluster munitions.” (smu)

Rubric list image: © Screenshot Twitter