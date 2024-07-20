The statement was made this Saturday at a convention in São Bernardo do Campo; the president had said that he “forgives” Corinthians fans who beat women after games

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke again this Saturday (20.Jul.2024) about violence against women when kicking off the electoral acts of this year’s municipal elections. The “a man who is a man”he said, “You can never raise your hand to attack a woman”. The statement comes 4 days after the president said he was “all good” if the violence came from a Corinthians fan.

In a meeting on Tuesday (16.Jul), at Planalto, Lula stated: “Today I heard some sad news. I heard that there is a study, Haddad, that shows that violence against women increases after a football game. Unbelievable. If the guy is a Corinthians fan, that’s fine, like me, but I don’t get upset when I lose, I deeply regret it.”.

At an event this Saturday (20.Jul), in his political birthplace, the city of São Bernardo do Campo, in São Paulo, the PT member returned to the subject. “A man who is a man, a man who has faith in God, a man who is fraternal and supportive can never raise his hand to attack a woman, he cannot. And violence has increased a lot. Violence against women is very high.”declared the president.

Lula participated in the convention that made the state deputy’s candidacy official Luiz Fernando (PT-SP) to the City Hall of São Bernardo do Campo, with the former mayor of the municipality William Dib (PSB) as vice. The deputy is the minister’s brother Paul Teixeira (Agricultural Development and Family Farming).

In addition to the president, the vice president Geraldo Alckmin and the minister Luiz Marinho (Work) attended the convention. Marinho was mayor of the municipality from 2009 to 2017. The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannalso participated.

The electoral calendar establishes that party conventions must be held between this Saturday and August 5, 2024.