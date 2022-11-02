Previous Direct

Karim Benzema, when he was injured in September against Celtic. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

“I can’t ask the players for fantastic football at the moment. We played an intelligent game”, argued Carlo Ancelotti in September, after defeating Leipzig with little brilliance (2-0). A month and a half later, the analysis was very similar: “Now it is difficult to have a high level. I don’t see teams that play spectacularly”, justified the Italian last Sunday after drawing with Girona (1-1), citing fatigue and difficulties in physically and mentally recovering the squad due to the accumulation of matches in this unique season, with the distortion of a World Cup in the middle of the club calendar.

Madrid faces Celtic (18.45, Movistar Champions League) this Wednesday for their 19th date, in which they seek the leadership of the group (it is enough to equal Leipzig’s result at home against Shakhtar), and they do so without having offered So far, a round performance from start to finish. In his file there is only one defeat in one of the few games in which he could afford a skid (a week ago in Germany with the pass to the second round already assured); however, to date it has only been deployed piecemeal or in parts.

The white coach has been issuing several warnings in recent weeks, summed up in one of his most memorable phrases from this start: “Sometimes we look too much in the mirror,” he warned 15 days ago. “Continuity is a challenge, because we are not always forceful or have a collective commitment”, he added before facing Sevilla. The clash the following day was an example: he was soon ahead, he did not finish off despite his evident superiority, they hunted him down after half-time and he had to push at the end to ensure victory (3-1). Sure of his breadth of resources, physical superiority and winning inertia, that feeling has often led him to try to overmanage some days hoping that victory would fall by law of gravity rather than push.

Appointment by appointment, in some he has been late (Girona, Osasuna, and Shakhtar and Leipzig were out), and he has paid for it. “We went out asleep, as sometimes happens to us”, denounced Thibaut Courtois hotly, cracked that Ancelotti preferred not to second. In others, despite his victory and even his win, he was rushed at the start (Celtic) or had difficulties taming the rival (Celta and Mallorca). In his best performances (Shakhtar at home) or with the wind in his favor (Getafe and Sevilla) it was difficult for him to close the match. And before two roosters like Barcelona and Atlético, he appeared authoritarian, continued with control football and had to end up gritting his teeth. Carletto’s boys have not yet enjoyed a placid and downhill event despite a remarkable harvest of results and the general consensus of their varied repertoire, also without Benzema, back in extremis against Celtic after three games away due to “muscular fatigue”. Hazard, with a blow, and Tchouameni, with an overload, are down.

After this first third of the course and two weeks before the turning point of the World Cup, the statistics speak of a production of shots equal to or slightly higher than last season (17.3 per game in total and 6.4 on goal); but with declines in some defensive parameters. Fewer duels won (42.2 per game compared to 50.1 the previous season), recoveries (54.7-58.2) and interceptions (8.2-9.2). And also, yes, he loses fewer duels (36.8-42.9). In his first public attention, Ancelotti reminded his team a month ago that defense was the key last year, and demanded more attention to not lose duels and stay compact.

Something similar commented this Tuesday before Celtic, although with a mitigating factor: “In the last two games, we haven’t had the concentration we need. Against Girona it cost us to recover and against Leipzig, defensive vigilance to avoid the cons. They are two aspects that we have talked about and we have not trained because we do not have the time to do so. Hopefully it can be fixed in the next games, ”he said.

“Was it or wasn’t it a penalty?”

In this landscape, curiously, what he has resolved best has been what was his greatest abyss: the absence of Benzema. The Frenchman, despite the fact that this Tuesday he was not seen training with the rest of his teammates in the 15 minutes open to the press, was included in the call. While he has been missing (seven and a half games), it has been Vinicius (nine goals and five assists), Rodrygo (six and five) and Valverde (seven and three) who have covered a hole that had taken the form of a sinkhole.

On the other hand, the European preview also served to confirm that Carlo Ancelotti was still bleeding from the wound from Asensio’s penalty against Girona. “They have denounced me for what I said [”penalti inventado”]. That in Italy means that they have awarded a penalty that was not. Bad faith or accusation of the referee does not enter here. I have never disrespected a referee. I can be suspended four games. Nothing happens. I’ve been on the bench for 1,200, this isn’t going to mess up my stats. And with that said, the problem is still alive. Was it a penalty or not? From what was explained to us at the beginning of the season, no. I understand the rule very well, I’m not stupid. And the rule that they have explained to us says that this is not a penalty. And if they have changed the norm, they have to say so. If they haven’t, it’s enough to say it was a mistake and that’s it. Nobody is infallible. This is not a Madrid issue, but a soccer issue, ”he indicated.

