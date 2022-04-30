Real Madrid today wanted to win at the Bernabéu to secure the La Liga title at home. Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti did not want to risk it, taking into account that on Wednesday he has a transcendental match against Manchester City for a place in the Champions League final, and he put up an unprecedented line-up with many substitutes, even with Casemiro in central.
Vallejo, Mariano and Ceballos were in the starting eleven, three players who have hardly had any opportunities this season, and who showed that they are ready to play when the team needs them. Asensio, Lucas Vázquez and Marcelo also played, three players who have been entering the rotations but whose prominence is much lower than that of other players.
In the second half we also saw other players with few minutes this season such as Isco and youth squad Gila Fuentes. Finally, the white team won by four goals to nil, showing that the Madrid squad is tremendously competitive and capable of winning no matter who plays.
The player who stood out the most was Rodrygo Goes, a footballer who has been gaining prominence little by little, and who is reaching the end of the season in sensational form and with great success, scoring important goals. The Brazilian scored two goals and left very good plays until he was substituted to rest him, as everything indicates that he will start on Wednesday
