As is tradition, the Real Madrid players toured the streets of the capital on the team bus after winning the League. The 35th Cup, which already occupies a place in the showcase of the Bernabéu, paraded last Saturday, April 30, through the most emblematic places of the city until it reached the historic Cibeles monument. An appointment that no madridista missed. Thousands of fans cheered and applauded their idols who took the title that same afternoon after beating Espanyol with 4 goals.

The party began on the field, where family and friends accompanied the players on this unforgettable day. In this celebration you could see Carlos Alcaraz or Rafa Nadal. The Murcian celebrated the victory with part of the squad and shared this moment on his Instagram. They then got on the bus to celebrate the Spanish League title with the Whites’ fans. During the journey, the Madridistas wanted to save this moment with their phones so as not to forget what will be one of the most beautiful days of this 2022.

However, some went a step further. It is the case of a fan who threw the mobile at Hazard. In the video you can see how the striker encouraged Max with his hand to shoot him. And the Belgian Real Madrid player took it and recorded a video with his teammates. On the TikTok posted by @maxxlannge_ you can see Hazard taking photos and videos with Benzema, Modric and Marcelo. From the top of the bus it was possible to see the party that the players had mounted. The fan who uploaded the results of this madness to the social network has accumulated more than 3 million visits and 600,000 likes. Although this act could have ended with the user’s mobile in pieces, it ended as “a day to remember”.