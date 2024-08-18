Kadyrov said he would send the Cybertruck he received from Musk to the SVO zone

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that he received a Tesla Cybertruck electric vehicle from American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

He published a video of himself driving around the streets of Grozny. Judging by the footage, the car has a machine gun installed. Kadyrov called the car “a real invulnerable and fast animal.” According to him, this car develops excellent speed and overcomes obstacles. “Without a doubt, one of the best cars in the world! I literally fell in love with this car,” the head of the region said.

Kadyrov also announced plans to send the Cybertruck to the special military operation (SVO) zone, “where it will be in demand under appropriate conditions.”

I am sure this “beast” will bring a lot of benefits to our fighters. Ramzan KadyrovHead of the Chechen Republic

Kadyrov expressed gratitude to the American businessman and invited him to visit Chechnya. “Come to Grozny, I will receive you as the most dear guest! I don’t think that our Russian Foreign Ministry will be against such a trip,” he wrote. The head of the region also noted that he is waiting for Musk’s new developments, “which will contribute to the completion of the SVO.”

Earlier, Tesla Cybertruck went on sale in Russia. The owner of the vehicle asked for 36 million 900 thousand rubles for it.

The State Duma decided that it would be better to sell Kadyrov’s Cybertruck

In turn, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov proposed selling the Cybertruck and spending the proceeds on the needs of the special operation, for example, by purchasing drones. He noted that in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), cars that can be filled with anything, including low-quality gasoline, are more valuable. According to the deputy, there is no point in sending an electric car to the SVO zone.

A good, generous gesture, but why does the SVO zone need it? There are no power stations for charging there. Maybe some high-status girl in Donetsk has one – they installed it specially. Otherwise it will be useless. Vitaly MilonovState Duma deputy

Kadyrov spoke about Chechnya’s contribution to the SVO

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov reported that more than 45 thousand fighters from the region, including 18,603 volunteers, went to the SVO zone. He said that the fighters are participating in combat operations in 14 directions.

In addition, the regional public foundation named after Akhmat Kadyrov sent thousands of units of equipment to the SVO: 201 armored vehicles, 1,766 units of special transport and 5,980 quadcopters. The head of the region emphasized that participation in the SVO is the “sacred duty” of every Chechen if they do not want to live with European values.