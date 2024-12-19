The real estate market in Spain is not going through its best moment. At least, from the buyer’s point of view. According to data from Idealista, the average price of housing has exceeded 2,180 euros the metro, exceeding the historical maximum prior to the 2008 crisis, which was 2,115.

This increase, together with high rental costs, complicates access to housing for a large part of the population, especially in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. The real estate investor ‘Sergio Excellence Circle’ has spoken on this topic, who in a recent TikTok video explains why 2025 will be a terrible year for brick.

The root of the problem, Sergio explains, is the lack of supply. Although prices will continue to rise, there are fewer and fewer properties available on the market, reducing opportunities for both buyers and intermediaries. This situation generates enormous pressure on the sector, since many agencies will not be able to adapt to this new reality and will close. “Many have already started,” he says.

However, not everything is negative. Small independent real estate agencies and agents could better weather the crisis if they manage to gain the trust of homeowners. According to Sergio, those who offer a personalized service and effective strategies to sell at the best price will have a greater chance of success in such a competitive market.









2025 will be the worst year for the real estate sector Or at least, one of the worst. We are going to see massive closures of real estate agencies. In fact, many have already begun to close. And the question is… How can this happen if 2025 is expected to be a record year with price increases? Very easy: because there is no offer, and there is less and less. Real estate agencies with problems acquiring properties are going to face a reality: it will be practically impossible to find owners who want to sell with them. Who will be saved? • Small real estate agencies or independent agents. • Those capable of offering close and trustworthy treatment. • Those who know how to execute specific actions to sell at the highest possible price. Because, yes, housing prices are going to continue to rise. What do you think? Are you already noticing this? Follow me for more real estate market analysis!

Reactions in the comments

The expert’s video has achieved a certain impact and as of this publication it has accumulated a little more than 4,000 likes on TikTok. As usually happens in these cases, dozens of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication.

«Those responsible for the increase in prices have been the real estate companies», «Is housing going to rise forever? Will it never stop going up?”, “It is unfeasible to buy real estate for 200,000 or 300,000 euros on average charging 1,000« or »I don’t understand why housing prices will continue to rise if there are so many fewer people each year who can buy or want to buy«, are some of the most notable comments.