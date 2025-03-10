03/10/2025



Updated at 11: 41h.





Housing is one of the issues that have been placed among the great concerns of the Spaniards since prices have shot in recent years, both for purchase and for rent.

Analysts agree that much of this problem is due to the fact that there is a great demand and very little offerespecially in cities like Madrid. In this sense, the solutions also pass, as they explain, due to the construction of housing.

In the podcast ‘Property Insights’ they have spoken with Aníbal Veraco -founder and director of Real Estate in ‘Owl Partners’, on the areas in full transformation and those that have a greater potential for Growth and development In the coming years.

In this sense, they have decided to ignore areas such as the Salamanca neighborhood, Chamberí, Juicia “and others” since they are recognized.









Madrid areas with more growth in the coming years

For Vera, “the already consolidated parties” like these neighborhoods “have much less travel.” That is why the co -founder of the Real Estate Investment Company explains that «In areas such as Madrid Nuevo Norte and its surroundings, it will be the entire part that is benefited in that expansion».

On the other hand, he believes that the southern part of Madrid “is already worked and has already been invested a lot and has developed a lot.” The example puts it with Rivas, which has 100,000 inhabitants, when it was before “an urbanization.”

«Now part of the evolution is North Zone, where there are many more expansion projects. That is, the entire area of Alcobendas continues in brutal growth, the entire part of Three songs… But that evolution while in 60,000 or 70,000 inhabitants with phase one, two, three. Areas like Apiaryone of the municipalities with even more expansion and with more capacity to grow, ”he says about locations in which he can increase the offer in recent years.

Inside or near the city of Madrid, he also believes that they will be the north or northwest areas «and already entering a little more, They even teta». About this district points out that the “price in the last three or four years has fired 30 or 40% leaving 10% annual growth.”

Some users have commented that due to these tetuan price increases “it will be impossible in a few years.” Others, on the other hand, although they share the option of Alcobendas or Colmenar, believe that others like three songs are already exploited. Likewise, others also point to the Berrocales or Valdecarros.