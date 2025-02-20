Spain faces a housing problem. Beyond the high prices to buy or rent a floor or a house, one of the conditions of the situation that the market is experiencing is The lack of supply for high demand.

Each announcement published on a real estate website can have dozens of interested parties and even approach or exceed 100 people.

A real estate investor known in social networks such as ‘Sergio_Excelence_Circle’ has explained what is the technique to be followed to obtain a Good price in a home. And warns: there is an error that almost all interested parties commit and makes them lose opportunities.

The mistake that housing investors tell

“After many years I am very clear that all investors fail in the same”the real estate agent points out. “You spend the day reviewing idealist in search of an opportunity, when you finally find one you realize that there are 80 more people trying to get the same property,” he explains.









It also says that in most cases it is normal for another person to be: «As if that were not enough, You tell the real estate that when another opportunity comes out, let you know. You and the 78 more who have run out of the opportunity ».

This real estate agent recalls that real estate companies are not going to call that person because “they do not usually have opportunities.” “Customers hire them to get the best sale price”resolve and add that on platforms as an idealist the same thing happens with the objective of finding a buyer and “selling it for the maximum possible price, especially the individuals who are publishing there.”

Therefore, he explains that the way to avoid all these situations is “anticipating.” “The real estate students call him Farming and consists of working an area so that every time something goes for sale we are the first to find out and thus be able to have a huge advantage,” he emphasizes.

It also emphasizes that there is the “Farming of Investors.” This consists of “an online and physical method that allows us to find unique investment opportunities without very good competitions.”