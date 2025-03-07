The house has become one of the great headaches for many people who intend to acquire their own floor. It is also a sector in which many take the opportunity to invest.

But before launching this path, it is necessary to analyze all existing options well since, as in any investment, there is a risk of losing money or obtaining a lower profitability to the expected one.

An investor explains how he bought his first floor

Juan Carlos Soldado, a young entrepreneur and real estate investor, uploaded a video a few months ago in which he gave some keys to know where to buy a first floor.

Juan Carlos had the challenge of “Buy five floors in five years”, But I had to face one of the first questions: “Where do I buy them?”









He affirms that “I was clear that I had to go or Alicante or Madrid” because they are the two cities in which “and in which You have to make the first investments in case something happens you have to be close».

“You have to be close in the first investments in case something happens”

Before saying he had an analysis of both: «Undoubtedly in 10 minutes I realized that obviously Alicante had to be the province». He says that “due to profitability it was much better.”

Then he states that he marked the criteria in search of “maintaining profitability having the minimum risk” and concluded that he had to go “to cities with considerable volume.” To analyze everything, he created an Excel with 30 indicators that he had to comply to buy an asset at the beginning: «More than 50,000 inhabitants, who had a university, to have a general hospital, to have a tourist actress. They were 28. Above 75% the operation was viable».

He adds that to buy his first house he visited 40 floors and was going every weekend. Finally his first investment was the first floor he visited and “The most profitable” of his career in which he has already acquired about 15 floors.

For this investor one of the keys is to be comfortable and in your comfort zone, which also implies the proximity to the place of residence, as well as creating a model that minimizes the risk.