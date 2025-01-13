He housing market In Spain it has been a cause of concern for years. Many families have difficulty finding options in large cities, which has put policies aimed at controlling rents and guaranteeing access to a decent home on the table.

Recently, a video from a real estate expert has fueled this discussion. In his analysis, the professional exposes the positive and negative effects of the new limit imposed for the updating of rental income. But how does it affect landlords and tenants?

Index sets this month a cap of 2.2% in the annual update of rental contracts, a figure lower than 2.8% of the CPI corresponding to the same period. It was to be implemented as a response to the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it arrived late.

Regarding it, the expert believes that it will bring more bad things than good and assures that “overregulating the market is not necessarily the most effective solution for a problem as complex as access to housing.”









How would the expert solve the housing problem?

What can generate the most confusion, according to the expert, is the mismatch between contracts. Currently, contracts coexist that are updated according to the CPI, the competitiveness guarantee index or the new index. According to the expert, this fragmented scenario “complicates rental management and creates uncertainty between owners and tenants.”

He also questions the effectiveness of the new cap in the overall market context. «Does this limit really address the structural problems of the sector? There is most necessary measuresbut they require a comprehensive approach that goes beyond limiting income,” he says.

In his analysis, the expert places emphasis on the issues that he considers most urgent to address the housing problem. Among them, the need to increase the supply of affordable housing stands out, facilitate access to property and promote public policies that stimulate the rental market in a sustainable way.