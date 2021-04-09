The need to increase sales is sharpening ingenuity and prompting companies to do strategic alliances to achieve that goal. A few days ago, Mercado Libre announced, for example, an agreement with the surety company (Finaer) to grant guarantees to those who have to rent real estate.

And now, a similar synergy transcended: Cordovan developer Grupo Edisur joined forces with the OLX used car sales platform that allows it to accept vehicles as part of payment in the sale of houses, apartments or lots.

This alliance with the e-commerce platform allows the construction company to receive vehicles as a form of payment through “a fast, safe and reliable operation.”

The client saves the time of having to show the car, load it on purchase and sale pages and carry out the procedures that this type of operation entails. And also I know avoid the transfer of money between operations, they explain.

The operation for the delivery of the vehicle as part of payment for a property consists of the following steps: the client shares with the developer some details of your car, such as make, model, year and kilometers driven, among others.

With this information, the developer advances together with OLX Autos in the price of the vehicle.

If the interested party agrees with the price offered, advance with the verification and expertise by OLX Autos.

Once the final offer is closed, the operation of delivery of the vehicle and the accreditation of its corresponding value as a form of payment for the property is finalized.

Grupo Edisur has 20 years in the market and developments in the province of Córdoba and in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Its most important undertaking is called Manantiales and is located in the southwest of the provincial capital. According to company sources, the project has a varied proposal: lots in open neighborhoods or countries, apartments in buildings or mansions and houses in neighborhoods or in housing format (with amenities and green spaces).

OLX, meanwhile, is one of the main investors in Frontier Car Group (FCG), a Berlin-based automotive marketplace founded in 2016.

This firm (FCG) develops and operates websites online and offline sale of used cars focused on high growth markets, with operations in more than 10 countries. FCG has raised more than US $ 150 million in equity capital since its inception three years ago.

In addition to OLX Group, its investors include TPG Growth and Balderton Capital. In November 2019 OLX Group made an investment of more than US $ 400 million in FCG and became OLX Autos, providing the service for that brand.

