Everything is possible, in a government of movements often dislocated, conducive to the most diverse interpretations. A sound case occurred when the minister Martin Guzman he met with the director of the IMF to convey to the financial world that Argentina is not going to get its feet off the plate and, almost at the same time, Cristina Kirchner affirmed: “We cannot pay the debt, we have no money.” That, which is today strictly true Regarding the US $ 46,000 million with the Fund that expire in 2022-2023, the vice president makes noise and adds mistrust where noise and mistrust abound.

It seems too much that Cristina does not notice that in the fact of snubbing the Minister of Economy also snubs the president who appointed him and feeds conjectures about Guzmán’s stability; too much that it also deploys a confused political campaign with the non-payment of the debt when scarce reserves are lost and the country suffers from the lack of credit and when investment has accumulated a fall of 31% only in the last two years. First, always first, on top of that he proposes to lead an agreement with the opposition that mistreats to end the bimonetarism, that is, with the dominance of the dollar.

There is nothing strange, then, in that the recent package of price controls bears the seal of the Ministry of Productive Development but not the endorsement of whoever drives it, Matias Kulfas. It is the work of Paula Spanish, the Secretary of Commerce who formally depends on Kulfas and who in similar things does not usually report to Kulfas but to Axel Kicillof, that is, Cristina’s favorite economist.

There, inside an instructive of 27 pagesWe have everything and everything in quantity: from food, tobacco, furniture, household appliances and detergents, to beverages, iron, steel, cosmetics and an etcetera long as injustice. That is, a map that covers a large part of the economy, plus purchase and sale prices, stocks, costs, destination of production and bonuses. A mountain of data that entrepreneurs must update every month.

An example, so that it is better understood what magnitudes we are talking about, account that in supermarkets they handle 105,000 different items with their stocks, over 12 million in prices and a turnover that last year totaled $ 995,953 million; say a trillion or US $ 10 billion at the official exchange rate.

Raises a consultant with no intention of discovering the gunpowder: “With the sieve that are public agencies, companies are going to hide sensitive information, which may go to their competitors and they are going to cover them with numbers that are very difficult to process. As happened with the computer monitoring that, in 2014, Kicillof put together and that did not even manage to scrape inflation “.

It is clear that although the package is enormous, it cannot be assimilated to a anti-inflationary policy, which is certainly something more complex, more elaborate and of course of greater consistency. It remains to be imagined, at last, that it is an open door to pressure on prices and supply levels of some companies; a model to the Moreno only without Moreno.

With the cost of living installed at 3% per month sometimes long and wholesale prices that push 6% and border 50% annually, it is difficult to find who believes that in 2021 inflation will close at 29% that Guzmán projects. The latest survey that the Central Bank did among fifty institutes says 48%, almost 20 percentage points above the minister’s forecast.

And if Guzmán already thinks of another number, he will never count it. Because it is too early to throw in the towel or unleash dangerous expectations and, above all, because it is betting that the salary increases agreed in parity move in the 30% zone and therefore do not put more pressure on prices. Of course, if income loses again against inflation, as happened with the real 20% drop in the 2018-2020 period, private consumption will continue to be submerged in the subsoils.

In Argentina, this variable that moves the GDP needle up or down like no other, fell last year to the levels of 2008-2009, a decade ago and when there were 5 million fewer inhabitants than now. The first data for 2021 say that it has not yet gone back.

Another sample of a endless economic decline with a lot of social, it appears in the number of registered workers, in white, employed in the private sector. Of the best payoffs among the poorly paid on the market, the number has steadily dropped to equate to 2009. Without going too far back, today they are 5.8 million or about 500,000 less than in 2018.

In the next column we have the public employment, growing and often associated with politics: almost 3.3 million workers or 725,000 more than in 2012, the bulk installed in the provincial and municipal administrations.

And if between private and state workers they gather 47% of the white wage earners, towards the margins of the system we find a huge contingent of self-employed workers and workers employed in black not well paid and always unstable, which from jump to jump passed 47 now reaches 53 %. This process is called loss of job quality or plain job degradation, despite the employees.

Already crystallized, the great explanation behind this picture that gets worse wherever you look at it is in the collapse of private investment; for more data, the source that creates long-term, generally stable, productive and better paid jobs.

The latest INDEC statistic shows a volume equivalent to 13.4% of GDP, the lowest record since 2004 when the series began. Never during these 16 years did the investment reach 25% of the Gross Product, which is considered useful to guarantee firm and sustainable economic growth; the ceiling was nailed at 19.7% of 2007, 13 years ago.

Thus, from tumble to tumble, the variables inevitably lead to a drop in economic activity, something that has occurred in 16 years against just 21 years of growth since the return of democracy. From end to end, Except for Venezuela in Latin America, none of them fared worse than Argentina. Just to complete the malaria bar, in 2020 it touched 9.9% red.

And regarding the bimonetarism that worries Cristina so much, perhaps a great political agreement is not necessary. It would be enough with a well-articulated program that puts inflation below 10% per year, so that the dollar ceases to be that old refuge against the loss of value of the peso. Nothing to throw the ball only to the entrepreneurs, I work for what is ultimately their government.

But if we talk in agreement, it seems urgent one that sets some basic and very concrete objectives, also instrumental, to start to get out of the swamp in which we are stuck. And without sarasa.