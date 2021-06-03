Shadi Salah El Din (London)

The administration of US President Joe Biden is facing a major dilemma at the level of foreign policy, specifically with regard to the current crisis in Lebanon, as the country is proceeding systematically towards becoming a failed state, with the continued control of the terrorist “Hezbollah” on the joints of the state, and the continuation of the futile political rivalry between the two parties. led him.

The situation in Lebanon has become very dangerous, as Hezbollah has established a state within a state that operates a black market across the border, and it is widely known that Hezbollah controls access to neighborhoods, such as the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, It engages in illegal activities, and there is a state of public agreement among most experts that Hezbollah’s infiltration into the Lebanese government makes terrorist militias a threat not only to Lebanon, but also to all countries in the region and to the world in general.

According to a report published by the American “National Interest” magazine, Hezbollah’s current control of the Lebanese government, and the shadow state it runs, continues to cost the Lebanese people countless blood and money.

The report pointed out that the assassination of Luqman Salim, a prominent critic of Hezbollah, last February, indicates the danger threatening freedom of expression and thought in the failed state.

In the midst of widespread food insecurity, Hezbollah offers discounted food to its supporters, and to individuals without party cards it views them as pawns to profit from its criminal operations at best, or at worst, as indispensable human shields to protect hideouts. precision-guided missiles, which it intentionally stores among civilian societies. The National Interest report added: The Lebanese government is virtually paralyzed due to Hezbollah’s interference, and the Lebanese state is full of corrupt politicians whose loyalty is often with foreign interests and not with the people who elected them, stressing that the response to the current crisis is reforming the Lebanese central government. So that it is not a mafia state run by a terrorist organization.

The Biden administration needs to move quickly to prevent Lebanon from slipping into a failed state situation where Hezbollah militias can operate with complete impunity, and the US administration must work with France and follow the recommendation of Patriarch Boutros al-Rahi, to hold an international conference to pressure the Lebanese to form a government. A responsible technocracy so that the state can restore stability, which would be a severe blow to Hezbollah.