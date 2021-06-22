Demonstration in support of organizing Amazon workers in Alabama in March. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Promising to help the unions during the campaign and forgetting about them as soon as the election is won. With some nuances, that has been the script for Democratic candidates for the past four decades. Until Joe Biden came to the United States Government and enacted the minimum wage of $ 15 an hour for state employees, pushed through a bill for workers’ rights, and sent a surprising message of support to the workers of a plant of Amazon in Alabama. “Unions empower workers, level the playing field,” he said in a video. “There should be no intimidation, threats or anti-union propaganda,” he added.

The reference to Franklin Delano Roosevelt seems inevitable. The president of the new deal He was also the one who legalized union organization with the Wagner Act (1935) and the one who ruled during the United States’ industrial effort for World War II. Public spending measures and expansion of rights comparable to the legislative initiative baptized as PRO Act with which Biden wants to facilitate union organization and the tax injection of 1.9 trillion dollars with which he intends to create millions of jobs fighting against climate change and improving infrastructures.

More information

So far the parallels. As Jake Rosenfeld, a sociologist at Washington University in St. Louis, the United States, it is long past Roosevelt’s country. As in Western Europe, automation and deindustrialization made employment less common in the large manufacturing centers that served as a fundamental pillar for union organization. But that does not explain, he says, all the decline that unions have suffered in the United States, where members went from representing 1 in 3 workers in 1954 to 1 in 10 in 2020 (10.8%, according to the data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics).

According to Rosenfeld, “the proof that the decline of unions in the private sector in the United States has been deeper is that they also collapsed in sectors such as construction or trucking, which did not lose jobs to automation or imports. ”. In his opinion, the key lies in the anti-worker organizing tactics that employers have developed over the years. “There is a standard manual of measures, some illegal, others perfectly legal, that give enough guarantees of success to private employers determined to avoid unions in their centers.”

Retaliation

From forcing workers to attend meetings in which they are intimidated or misinformed about the consequences of forming a union to firing leaders of the movement. According to Rosenfeld, none of the measures is legal, but the punishment planned so far is too light for anti-union companies to stop taking them. “Those fired for initiating union measures will have to be rehired, but after a long time, when the organizational momentum has already dissolved.”

They are tactics that in the opinion of Stuart Appelbaum, leader of the United States Commerce Employees Union, they could not continue to do if the PRO Act, which has already been approved in the House of Representatives, passes. His forecast for the next few years is a tailwind for workers’ organization in the US “Biden’s has been the most powerful message in favor of unions ever sent by a president, and that is contributing to the development of opinion public, ”says Appelbaum, whose organization lost the election in April over organizing Amazon’s Alabama plant (appealed for alleged intimidation practices by the company).

Public opinion is on your side. In a US poll published in September by Gallup, 65% of respondents said they approve of the work of unions, with an overwhelming majority among those surveyed Democrats (83%) and a very significant percentage among those who identified as Republicans. (Four. Five%). Despite this, the people consulted for the preparation of this article agreed on the difficulty of approving the PRO Act in the Senate if there is not first a reform of the legislative process that ends filibusterism (as the delaying tactics that allow the blocking of laws to a minority party; in this case, the Republican).

The Republican Party’s resistance to workers’ organizing is not a new phenomenon. The novelty, says Rosenfeld, is the explicit support of a Democratic president like Biden, “when the previous governments of his party, including that of Obama, seemed to be ashamed to be associated with the union movement.” “If that has changed, it is due, in part, to the recognition within Democratic ranks of how crucial a strong labor movement is in the fight against the serious problems we face, such as growing inequality,” he says.

According to a study published by Princeton, union membership in the 1930s was instrumental in reducing inequality, especially for people whose race or qualification was more likely to receive lower pay. According to Suresh Naidu, a professor at Columbia and one of the study’s authors, data for the last 80 years also confirms that pay for affiliates has been 10% to 20% higher than for non-affiliates. That is why he believes that Biden’s measures to facilitate union organizing can help, “although in the end everything will depend on whether or not people are going to vote to organize”: “Do Americans want unions to exist and so far it has been? too difficult because of opposition from employers? I think that is the case and that they do want them, but I can be wrong ”.