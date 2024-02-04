A ravine and part of the fuselage from the Mi-8 helicopter that disappeared in the Republic of Karelia were discovered in Lake Onega. A source from Izvestia reported this on Monday, February 5.

Earlier, on February 4, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Izvestia that the Mi-8 helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Vologda Region had stopped sending a signal in Karelia. Information about the loss of contact with the helicopter was received by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Karelia at about 20:35. The last signal was recorded from the mobile phone of one of the ship's passengers above the lake about 20 km from the village of Derevyannoye. There were a total of three crew members on board the helicopter.

A rescue team was sent to the suspected scene of the incident. An An-25 aircraft of the air navigation service of the north-west with rescuers on board was also put on alert.

At the same time, Izvestia’s source indicated that the emergency beacon of the Mi-8 helicopter missing in Karelia did not work. It was noted that there was a captain, co-pilot and flight engineer on board the Mi-8. At the moment, all services are located at the bay near the village of Derevyannoye, but the search is hampered by weather conditions and the inability to record the emergency beacon signal.

Later, on February 5, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Karelia confirmed that about 50 people were involved in the search operation for the Mi-8 helicopter that had previously disappeared in the region. As Izvestia’s source clarified, searches 20 km from the village of Derevyannoye continue, but so far to no avail. At the moment, with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) equipped with a thermal imager, information about the alleged crash of an Mi-8 helicopter in the area of ​​the village of Shoksha, which is located about 40 km from Derevyanny, is being checked. Also, according to the source, employees of the Russian Guard are involved in the search for the missing helicopter.

