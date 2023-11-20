This Sunday, the Mossos d’Esquadra managed to stop and evict a ‘rave’ party that was going on without authorization throughout the night on some land in Cervià de Ter (Gironès) where there were about 70 participants, as explained to El Country Mayor Guillem Surroca. After being notified by the residents of this small town of about a thousand inhabitants, the agents arrived at the scene and found the vehicles parked between the trees. After identifying the organizers, they stopped the music and evicted the attendees. The mayor, who went with the Mossos to the area, has expressed satisfaction because he “acted quite quickly.”

As reported by the Catalan police, around 8:15 a.m. several calls were received from neighbors alerting them to this concentration of people with loud music. Several patrols went to the town and contacted both the owners of the land and the City Council, who confirmed that the organizers of the party did not have any authorization to do so.

For this reason and in case there was public disorder, several riot police vans from the Regional Operational Resources Area (ARRO) went to the scene, identified two of the organizers, drew up an administrative report and asked the party organizers to stop the event. music. To ensure that they did not start it again, the agents seized their sound equipment. Officers also conducted drug checks on attendees as vehicles left the party.

In the place chosen to celebrate the ‘rave’, in the area of ​​the old ‘sorrera’, on the other side of the Ter river, where there are crop fields and a plot of land with banana trees, there were about 30 vehicles parked. It is a border area between Cervià and Sant Joan de Mollet. Although the music stopped early in the morning, the attendees, who did not cause any incident and were mostly from the provinces of Girona and Barcelona, ​​left the place throughout the day and it was not until 6:30 p.m. that the venue was completely evacuated. place.

This is not the first time that a ‘rave’ has been held in this Gironès town or in the surrounding area. Last April there was one with about 300 people that lasted more than four days during Holy Week – between April 6 and 10 – and which caused numerous complaints from both residents of this town and neighboring towns. Those responsible for the affected municipalities met to try to take measures against these concentrations, which are usually carried out without the permission of the owners of the land where they are installed and the town councils and are very annoying for the neighbors. The owner of the land, a sandy area near the Ter River, filed a complaint for the occupation of the space. From Sant Jordi Desvalls they assured that last year there were at least a dozen of these festivals in the area. “It is something that can be described as habitual, because it has been going on for several years now,” says Surroca.

