The highest level of debt load of the population was recorded in Kalmykia, Tuva and the Kurgan region. There, the degree of debt burden is estimated at 87, 76 percent and 73 percent, respectively. At the same time, the total volume of lending over the past year has grown by 13 percent, according to a study RIA News…

The lowest rates were recorded in the southern regions of the country. Thus, in Ingushetia, the ratio of the average per capita bank debt to the annual salary is 10.3 percent. According to experts, this is due to an underdeveloped banking system and poor availability of loans.

Also, the five most uncredited entities included the Republic of Crimea, Dagestan, Chechnya and Sevastopol. There, the level of the population’s debt burden did not exceed 20 percent. In Moscow, this level was 29.6 percent.

According to analysts, the average per capita loan debt is 230 thousand rubles. Basically, Russians borrow 200-300 thousand. This result was recorded in 47 regions. In 17 other regions – 100-200 thousand rubles, in 16 – more than 300 thousand, and in five regions – less than 100 thousand rubles.

Earlier it was reported that every fifth Russian has a delay in loans, taxes or utilities. This situation has become especially aggravated against the backdrop of the coronavirus, when many citizens have lost their jobs or lost their bonuses.