NDTV: A rat snuck into a subway car and climbed on a sleeping passenger

In the state of New York, USA, a rat snuck into the subway and woke up a passenger who had fallen asleep in the car. About it informs NDTV.

The incident was caught on video. The footage shows the rat climbing the sleeping man’s legs and climbing onto his lap. Then the rodent climbs onto the shoulders of the passenger and settles on his neck. The awakened man looks at the rat for several seconds, and then, frightened, gets up and dumps it on the floor.

The video has received over a million views and thousands of comments online. Many users were shocked by what they saw and stated that they had never encountered rats in subway cars, but often noticed them on platforms and rails. Some people were also surprised at the calmness of the passenger, who found a rodent climbing on him. “This guy is the epitome of calm. Who wouldn’t start screaming, jumping and losing their temper in such a situation?” — writes one of the commentators.

