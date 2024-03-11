One of Vincent van Gogh's first paintings was sold for several million euros at a prestigious art gallery in the Netherlands, its former owner and Dutch media reported on Sunday.

The painting “Head of a Peasant Woman with a White Cover” was displayed for 4.5 million euros at the European Fine Art Fair, a true artistic treasure hosted by the city of Maastricht in the south of the country.

“The painting was sold to a museum in a country that is not part of the European Union,” said Bill Rau, president of MS Rau Gallery, one of the largest and most famous art galleries in the United States.

The Dutch national news agency ANB reported that the painting was sold for the price at which it was offered.

The agency confirmed that the painting will be available to the public, without mentioning the name of the museum that purchased it.

Van Gogh completed this painting while living with his parents in the city of Nuenen in the southern Netherlands. In 1885, he painted his famous painting “The Potato Eaters” in the same place.

Visitors to the European Fine Arts Exhibition will be able to enjoy the paintings, sculptures and jewelry on display until Thursday.

The exhibition includes works by some of the biggest names, such as Manet, Rubens and Rodin, all of which will be on sale. But two paintings are the most prominent works at this year's event: “Head of a Peasant Woman with a White Cover” by the Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, and “Murnau mit Kirche II” by Kandinsky, which was sold for $45 million at an auction held in London in March 2023.