Millions of people gathered on Monday to watch a rare total eclipse in the skies of North America, from Mexico to Canada, passing through the United States, in an amazing astronomical event that plunged large areas into darkness in broad daylight.

From one city to another, shouts of astonishment continued among the crowds who gathered in different American regions, according to a live video broadcast by the American Space Agency (NASA) broadcast from multiple locations along the eclipse’s path.

The event began at 18:07 GMT on the Pacific coast of Mexico. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visited the coastal city of Mazatlan, where he spoke of an “unforgettable day.”

In the United States alone, more than 30 million people live in the area that witnessed the eclipse, for a few minutes at most, according to the US Space Agency.

This event also represents an economic opportunity for many regions that have witnessed a large influx of tourists and scientists interested in astronomical phenomena.

For weeks, the American authorities have been publishing safety instructions regarding this phenomenon, which include, in particular, the necessity of wearing special glasses to look at the sun, at risk of serious harm to the eyes.