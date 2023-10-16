After the arrival of the aircraft carrier “Gerald Ford” in the Mediterranean Sea near Gaza, the region is awaiting the arrival of the US aircraft carrier “Dwight Eisenhower” within the next two weeks, in a rare step, according to the Associated Press, which indicated that this comes as part of an aid package. Washington provided it to Israel after Hamas’ “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation.

According to the American newspaper “The Wall Street Journal”, Eisenhower’s joining “Ford” represents the first time that two carriers have been deployed in the region since March 2020, when the missile attacks that targeted Camp Taji, an Iraqi military facility north of Baghdad, led to the death of… Two American soldiers and one British.

The sending of the two carriers, according to estimates by experts who spoke to Sky News Arabia, came within the framework of achieving five goals, the most prominent of which are deterring Iran and Hezbollah from trying to interfere in the war in Gaza, supplying the Israeli army with weapons and equipment, as well as collecting intelligence information and monitoring the airspace in the region.

What is Gerald Ford?

The US aircraft carrier “Gerald Ford” has the ability to carry out strikes on its own in Lebanon, Syria, or even Iran. It is also one of 11 nuclear aircraft carriers operated by the US Navy, and it is the newest among this group, according to the Israeli “Wala” website, which highlighted its capabilities as well. follows:

Its construction cost the US treasury about $13 billion, while its operation cost $7 million per day.

It was declared operational a year ago and 5 years after its construction, and went through a series of complex and embarrassing failures.

Designed to carry F-35 stealth aircraft, it is the first in a new series of giant ships.

It is 333 meters long, 78 meters wide, and 76 meters high, 40 of which are submerged in water.

It now operates 4 squadrons of semi-stealth F-18 aircraft, with 8 Sea Hawk helicopters on board, 4 Hawk air warning and control aircraft, and 2 Greyhound transport aircraft for transporting passengers and cargo.

It was equipped with two types of anti-aircraft missiles, Phalanx rapid-fire machine guns to intercept missiles, and other anti-ship machine guns.

It is accompanied by 5 destroyers, is armed with anti-ship machine guns, and contains a small church.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Washington’s deployment of “Gerald Ford” in the eastern Mediterranean, pointing out that this negatively affected the situation in the Gaza Strip.

He said: “Washington deployed the first aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean, and announced its intention to send a second carrier. I do not see any meaning to this. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what? Or have they just decided to intimidate someone?”

What are Eisenhower’s capabilities?

According to the American CNN network, the Eisenhower is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

It was commissioned in 1977.

It bears the name of the 34th President of the United States, Dwight Eisenhower.

It witnessed deployments during the Gulf War in the 1990s and the subsequent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, up to the recent campaign against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

It can carry more than 60 aircraft, including F/A-18 fighter jets.

They house a hospital staffed with paramedics, surgeons and doctors and sail helicopters that can be used to airlift vital supplies or to victims.

What does the arrival of the two carriers mean to the Middle East?

According to foreign reports, and a statement by the US Central Command, the purpose of the arrival of the US aircraft carrier is primarily to prevent the arrival of additional weapons to Hamas, in addition to:

The desire of the United States to deter any regional expansion of the conflict.

Monitoring Iran’s movements to prevent support for Hamas and deter Hezbollah in Lebanon if it attempts to intervene in the battles.

Enabling the Israeli army to deliver concrete strikes, prepare for other scenarios, and provide many options to support Israel, including weapons, ammunition, and surveillance means.

A show of force because the positioning of these weapons near potential conflict areas proves that Washington is ready to act militarily if necessary.

Deterring any party seeking to expand the scope of the war, and a message that no party hostile to Israel should exploit the current situation.

American expert Peter Alex told Sky News Arabia that although Washington wants to show its commitment to defending Israel, the arrival of the aircraft carrier in the region means 5 explanations, the most prominent of which are: