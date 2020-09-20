Data sheet:

FC Barcelona: Net; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Sergio Busquets (Pjanic, min. 63), de Jong; Coutinho (Pedri, min. 79), Griezmann (Trincao, min.63), Ansu Fati (Dembélé, min. 63); and Messi.

Elche: Edgar Badía; Josan (Gerard Barri, min. 83), Dani Calvo, Gonzalo Verdú, Josema, Fidel (Diego Bri, min. 79), Nuke (César Moreno, min. 69), Jony Alamo (Víctor Rodríguez, min. 69); Tete Morente, Pere Milla and Nino (Salinas, min. 79)

Goal: 1-0, min.2: Griezmann.

Referee: Carlos Calderiña Pavón. He showed yellow cardboard to Lenglet (min. 57) and César Moreno (min. 84).

Incidents: 55th edition of the Joan Gamper tournament, played at a Camp Nou without an audience. Philippe Coutinho was honored as the best player of the match.