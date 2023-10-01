The surgeon who operated on Fedez explained the reason for his hospitalization and above all what his conditions are

In these hours Fedez appears to be hospitalized due to two ulcers, which led him to have to undergo transfusions. At first it wasn’t clear what was happening, but then it was the rapper himself who broke the silence.

The first to alert fans was Chiara Ferragni herself. She was in France for the Paris Fashion Week, but in one story she wrote that she had to return early due to an emergency.

Then her husband updated his followers in a story, explaining that he was hospitalized for two ulcers. The surgeon Massimo Falconiin an interview with The Corriere della Sera explained the reason for this complication. The doctor stated:

As Federico himself had said, the operation was important with the removal of most of the duodenum, gallbladder, head of the pancreas and a piece of intestine.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

Despite having eliminated various organs and viscera, the continuity between the various segments of the digestive system is rebuilt. What happened to him can happen, but it is a relatively rare event. This is an elceration that forms near the anastomosis, or where we surgeons have sutured. It can manifest itself with abdominal pain, feeding difficulties and even hematemesis.

How the doctors treated Fedez

The well-known rapper’s hospitalization occurred on the day of Thursday 28 September. He is in the hospital Do well brothers, but his condition is not expected to be serious. The doctor himself, in concluding the interview on the situation, said:

This complication, which can often require hospitalization, is generally resolved with pharmacological therapies. Or with an endoscopic treatment.