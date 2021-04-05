A rare version of Super Mario Bros. from 1985, released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), was sold for a price of $ 660,000 at auction on the website of Heritage Auctions.

It is the oldest and best copy, which set a new world record amount of money paid for a video game.

The previous record -for non-Japanese markets- was $ 114,000 and was reached in July 2020 at Heritage Auctions. Also, in November of last year another copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for $ 156,000 at this same auction house.

The difference with the previous editions The cartridge is in good condition as it is still sealed, something fundamental to raise the price.

Image of the rare 1986 version of the Super Mario Bros. HERITAGE AUCTIONS

The copy of Super Mario Bros. it reached a 9.6 on the WATA scale, a mark often used to rate comics.

The Super Mario Bros. game, released within the ‘Black Box’ collection for the NES in 1985, was sold at a Heritage Auctions auction last Friday.

In addition, the high value of the video game ($ 660,000) It is due to its rarity due to the short period of time during which this version was distributed from Super Mario Bros.,

The video game, with description Super Mario Bros. “-Wata 9.6 A + Sealed [Hangtab, 1 Code, Mid-Production], NES Nintendo 1985 USA “at Heritage Auctions, was originally purchased by an individual as a Christmas present in late 1986, but it remained “in a desk drawer”, as described by the auction house.

“This particular copy was made in late 1986 and is one of the first to be produced with the plastic wrap, rather than the label,” explained Heritage Auctions video game director Valarie McLeckie.

The so far owner of the title He discovered it earlier this year in the same drawer where he kept it, where the game remained untouched for over 35 years.which is why it is at an “elite level of conservation,” said heritage Auctions.

“I never thought anything about him,” the former owner told the auction company.

A tribute to the original Super Mario Bros. in Minecraft.

A fanatic managed to perform with time and dedication a spectacular tribute to the original Super Mario Bros. in Minecraft.

The author of this recreation is TheBestTomatoKing who posted a video on Reddit where it shows level 1-1 of the original Super Mario Bros. on a large scale within the vast world of Mojang.

Although it is not the first time that parts of other games have been recreated in Minecraft, the special thing about this representation is the fact of having been made by a single player.

The fan used the blocks of the game, so that it represents a pixel, which results in a representation of the first level of Super Mario Bros with a colossal size.

One of the details that attracts the most attention is the moment in which the player goes through one of the tunnels and is teleported to another, being a clear reference to the original game in which Mario changes scenery and appears in another tunnel.

SL