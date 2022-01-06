And the British newspaper, “The Sun”, reported, Thursday, two stories that highlight the danger of not receiving the Corona vaccine.

She said Fionn Barnett thought she was safe from the consequences of “Covid-19” because she was young, but ended up in a coma that lasted 5 days.

And the matter did not stop at this event, as her hair fell out, and she needed to learn to walk on her feet again.

After the injury and it was too late, Fillon urged the British to receive the vaccine, stressing that the disease is not only dangerous for the elderly.

Veon’s case is rare in terms of symptoms caused by the Corona virus.

In another story, pregnant Sadie Exley, 24, who refused to receive the Corona vaccine, died.

Her father says anti-vaccine opponents convinced his daughter that if she got the vaccine, it would kill the fetus in her womb.

The British woman died last December, but doctors were able to save the baby by caesarean section.

And in a third story, he decided Volunteer in providing care Glen Matches He is a 51-year-old father who did not receive the vaccine, despite the danger to him due to his weak immune system, but he later died of Corona.

Glenn Mbarrett’s last words to the nurses were: “I wish I had a shot.”

His cousin, Ken, believes that Glenn would have strayed with the family had he been vaccinated.